See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bloomington, IN
Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (28)
Map Pin Small Bloomington, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM

Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Daviess Community Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Monroe Hospital and Sullivan County Community Hospital.

Dr. Parmenter works at Monroe Medical Group - Specialty Clinic in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rudy Ellis, MD
Dr. Rudy Ellis, MD
4.8 (69)
View Profile

Dr. Parmenter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monroe Medical Group - Specialty Clinic
    3209 W Reddy Way Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 825-6006
  2. 2
    Varicose Vein Treatment Center
    3209 W Fullerton Pike Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 825-6006
  3. 3
    Southern Indiana Surgery Center LLC
    2800 Rex Grossman Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-8969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Greene County General Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Monroe Hospital
  • Sullivan County Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Limb Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parmenter?

    Aug 28, 2022
    Had serious peripheral neuropathy. Dr. Parmenter helped eliminate most of my pain. I had been to may Dr's that couldn't help or said there was no help available. Dr. P was a godsend.
    Dean — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parmenter to family and friends

    Dr. Parmenter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parmenter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM.

    About Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013902089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parmenter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parmenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parmenter works at Monroe Medical Group - Specialty Clinic in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Dr. Parmenter’s profile.

    Dr. Parmenter has seen patients for Limb Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parmenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.