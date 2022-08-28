Overview of Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM

Dr. Matthew Parmenter, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Daviess Community Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Monroe Hospital and Sullivan County Community Hospital.



Dr. Parmenter works at Monroe Medical Group - Specialty Clinic in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.