Dr. Matthew Paul, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Paul, MD

Dr. Matthew Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Paul works at Epic Orthopedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paul's Office Locations

    Epic Orthopedics
    Epic Orthopedics
2662 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001
(530) 395-0340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayers Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 04, 2018
    Dr. Paul has done three shoulder surgeries on me and during that time he and his staff were outstanding! Dr. Paul was very open and upfront about all procedures. He even called and checked on me when I was having some minor issues with therapy. His administrative staff was excellent and Tammi did a great job on my claims process. I have sent friends to his practice and highly recommend him. Thank you to all involved on my recovery! Tom Ackernecht
    About Dr. Matthew Paul, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    22 years of experience
    English
    1710943816
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul has seen patients for Joint Pain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

