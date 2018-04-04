Dr. Matthew Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Paul, MD
Dr. Matthew Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Epic Orthopedics2662 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 395-0340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul has done three shoulder surgeries on me and during that time he and his staff were outstanding! Dr. Paul was very open and upfront about all procedures. He even called and checked on me when I was having some minor issues with therapy. His administrative staff was excellent and Tammi did a great job on my claims process. I have sent friends to his practice and highly recommend him. Thank you to all involved on my recovery! Tom Ackernecht
About Dr. Matthew Paul, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Joint Pain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
