Overview of Dr. Matthew Penson, MD
Dr. Matthew Penson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Penson's Office Locations
Children's Medical Association8430 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-1101
Childrens Medical Association5697 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 580-4800
Tamarac Office7489 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 722-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough!!
About Dr. Matthew Penson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U FL/Shands Hosp
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Penson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penson.
