Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD
Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffery D Flatt DDS1919 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 503-2092
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
I felt very comfortable in a difficult situation. He spent a lot of time with me and took a great deal of time going over my results very thoroughly. He was very professional and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1538284567
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.