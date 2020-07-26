Overview

Dr. Matthew Peterson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Algone in Wasilla, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.