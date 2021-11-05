Dr. Matthew Petrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Petrie, MD
Dr. Matthew Petrie, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pittsburgh107 Gamma Dr Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 474-0077Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Capital Blue Cross
- Medicare
I can’t speak highly enough of Dr Petrie and his staff. A very scary procedure done with kid gloves!
About Dr. Matthew Petrie, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Dermatologic Surgicenter
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
