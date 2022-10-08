Overview of Dr. Matthew Pezda, MD

Dr. Matthew Pezda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Pezda works at Retina Consultants Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Sunrise, FL, Henderson, NV, Jupiter, FL and Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.