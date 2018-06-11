Dr. Matthew Philips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Philips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Philips, MD
Dr. Matthew Philips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Philips works at
Dr. Philips' Office Locations
Southcoast Health Neurosurgery480 Hawthorn St, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-9150
Southcoast Health Neurology100 Rosebrook Way, Wareham, MA 02571 Directions (508) 973-4974
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I RECENTLY HAD LUMBAR 4 LUMBAR 5 INTERBODY FUSION BY DR. PHILLIPS AT ST. LUKES HOSPITAL. I AM SO GRATEFUL TO BE RELIEVED OF THE PAIN I HAD PRIOR TO THE SURGERY. ( SPONDYLOLESTHESIS L4 L5). I FEEL SO FORTUNATE TO HAVE HAD SUCH A SKILLED NEUROSURGEON.
About Dr. Matthew Philips, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Portuguese
- 1598752610
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Neurological Surgery
- Yale School of Medicine
Dr. Philips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philips has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Philips speaks French and Portuguese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Philips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.