Overview of Dr. Matthew Philips, MD

Dr. Matthew Philips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Philips works at Southcoast Health Neurosurgery in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Wareham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.