Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.



Dr. Phillips works at Clay Eye Clinic in Durant, OK with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.