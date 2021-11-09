Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
BrookBridge5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 204-3200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Excellent service ,his P.A. staff in Orchard Park and Buffalo,are excellent!! Laurie at the desk, is very helpful also!!! Dr.Phillips in two words,is THE Be EST!!!!!!!!!! Thank you for making my last total knee replacement,a breeze!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Lower Extremity Joint Replacement
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo - General Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
- St. Lawrence University
- Orthopedic Surgery
