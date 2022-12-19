Overview of Dr. Matthew Pierce, MD

Dr. Matthew Pierce, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Pierce works at CarolinaEast Urology in New Bern, NC with other offices in Pollocksville, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.