Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD

Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Pierson works at Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit
    1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2130, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 375-8967
  2. 2
    Midwest Neuroscience Institute
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 280-8085
  3. 3
    Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Research Medical Center
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9230
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Aug 10, 2021
    Herniated a disc in my back that was not typical. Less than 5% are herniated in this fashion. Doctor had me upright and walking out the door and on my way for a Canadian fishing trip in 5 weeks. Would definitely recommend him very kind and compassionate. Excellent surgeon got me back to doing the things I love hunting and fishing.
    Brad — Aug 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184985327
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.|Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
