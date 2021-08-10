Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD
Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Pierson's Office Locations
Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2130, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 375-8967
Midwest Neuroscience Institute10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 280-8085
Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Research Medical Center2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Herniated a disc in my back that was not typical. Less than 5% are herniated in this fashion. Doctor had me upright and walking out the door and on my way for a Canadian fishing trip in 5 weeks. Would definitely recommend him very kind and compassionate. Excellent surgeon got me back to doing the things I love hunting and fishing.
About Dr. Matthew Pierson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184985327
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.|Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
- University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.