Dr. Matthew Pigott, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Pigott, MD
Dr. Matthew Pigott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Pigott works at
Dr. Pigott's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio State University Department of Orthopaedics543 Taylor Ave Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pigott replaced my left hip 4 weeks ago. I had the right one replaced 11 years earlier. He is very easy to work with. Listens and answers questions. My recovery has been extremely fast compared to my earlier surgery. I am walking easily already with only a little discomfort. I am still in PT but see improvement in flexibility with every visit.
About Dr. Matthew Pigott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1760820708
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
- University of Michigan
- The University Of Pittsburgh
- The Ohio State University
