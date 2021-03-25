See All Urologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD

Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Pollard works at Nashville Men's Health in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Pollard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Men's Health
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 512, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 269-2655
  2. 2
    Associated Urologists of Nashville
    4320 Harding Pike Ste 521, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 269-2655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Ureteral Stones

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Ureteral Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Extracorporeal Shockwave
Fertility Preservation
Male Infertility
Penile Implants
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Testosterone Deficiency
Testosterone Replacement Therapy
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720421886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, Male Reproductive Medicine and Microsurgery
    Residency
    • UCLA Department Of Urology
    Internship
    • General Surgery - UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
