Overview of Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD

Dr. Matthew Pollard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Pollard works at Nashville Men's Health in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.