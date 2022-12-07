See All General Dentists in Greenwood, SC
Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS

Dentistry
3.2 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

Dr. Poore works at Aspen Dental in Greenwood, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC, Easley, SC and Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    506 Bypass 72 Nw, Greenwood, SC 29649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-6069
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental
    1118 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 384-3553
  3. 3
    Aspen Dental
    128 Rolling Hills Cir, Easley, SC 29640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-8198
  4. 4
    Aspen Dental
    3517 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 395-0804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acrocephalosyndactyly

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleidocranial Dysostosis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Tumors Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Scion Dental
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Poore?

    Dec 07, 2022
    It's been two years since I had my top two wisdom teeth taken out. Dr. Poore did a fantastic job with my surgery. He provided adequate post-op instructions and set the expectations for healing up front. I healed very well from the surgery and have been pain-free ever since. I would be very skeptical of negative reviews towards him since most people don't listen to what the doc says. If you do exactly as told, I don't see why you wouldn't an excellent surgery as well.
    Stephen Smith — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Poore to family and friends

    Dr. Poore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Poore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS.

    About Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750592770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Associations Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Poore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Poore, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.