Dr. Matthew Porter, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Porter, MD
Dr. Matthew Porter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
Texas Tech Physicians4004 82nd St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 743-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St Ste 2A100, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I was finally able to get cataract surgery I was blind in one eye and extremely nervous about the process. Dr. Porter always took the time to explain what was happening and made sure I understood it all. Through it all he made me feel at ease.I am so happy with the results and super glad Dr. Porter was the one doing the procedure.
About Dr. Matthew Porter, MD
Education & Certifications
- El Paso Eye Surgeons, El Paso, Texas
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
