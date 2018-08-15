Dr. Matthew Potts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Potts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Potts, MD
Dr. Matthew Potts, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Potts' Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. So skilled and great bedside manner.
About Dr. Matthew Potts, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Ucsf Medical Center At Parnassus
- University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
