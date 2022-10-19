Dr. Propert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Propert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Propert, MD
Dr. Matthew Propert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Propert's Office Locations
- 1 450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 6, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5533
- 2 100 Oneil Blvd Fl 1, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 342-1101
- 3 900 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (800) 514-9950
- 4 10 Davol Sq, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 435-5533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Propert?
When Dr. Propert changed practices and I was offered the option to follow him to the new office I was glad to go along. Dr. Propert listens and takes seriously any issues I've brought to him, even when they are admittedly vague. Working with him and his staff has always been a pleasant experience. When other entities like the insurance company are making things difficult, they go above and beyond to try to make it a bit easier. I would recommend Dr. Propert without hesitation!
About Dr. Matthew Propert, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497167225
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Propert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Propert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Propert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Propert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Propert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Propert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.