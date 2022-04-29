Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provenzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD
Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City.
They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provenzano's Office Locations
- 1 1225 E Coolspring Ave Ste 300, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 878-5032
-
2
Fpn Crown Point Internal Medicine & Specialty1205 S Main St Ste 201, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 878-5032
-
3
Franciscan Health Michigan City3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 879-8511
-
4
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very compassionate doctor and I will forever be grateful for his medical guidance to finding a very difficult diagnosis. Because of Dr Provenzano, we were able to look into finding my son an expert in PANDAS disorder. Following diagnosis, the PANDAS expert advised tonsillectomy and Adenoid removal. So we went back to Dr Provenzano and he made it a priority to get my son into surgery quickly due to severity of my sons case (which is difficult with surgeons and their busy schedules). We are very pleased with the compassion he showed our family. When we completed our post op visit following the surgery, my son said “I love that doctor because he isn’t bad to me”. Overall, I recommend this doctor. He was worth the hour drive.
About Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639388911
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
