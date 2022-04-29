Overview of Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD

Dr. Matthew Provenzano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City.



They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.