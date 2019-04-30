Dr. Prowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD
Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Dr. Prowler works at
Dr. Prowler's Office Locations
-
1
The Main Line Center for the Family901 GLENBROOK AVE, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 585-4458
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prowler?
I highly recommend Mainline Center for the Family, Dr. John Williams and Dr. Matt Prowler. We have experience with both. They are both psychiatrists who do talk therapy and in my view are conservative (and wholistic) in their practice. They can prescribe medicine but use testing to see what vitamin deficiencies or genetics may be contributing and use talk therapy to really help. They have helped us with anxiety, depressed mood (turned out vitamin deficiency related), and flexible thinking.
About Dr. Matthew Prowler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1699831289
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prowler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.