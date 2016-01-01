Overview of Dr. Matthew Query, MD

Dr. Matthew Query, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Query works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.