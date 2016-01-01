See All Hospitalists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Matthew Query, MD

Hospital Medicine
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Query, MD

Dr. Matthew Query, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Query works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Query's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Acidosis
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Matthew Query, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Query, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Query is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Query has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Query works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Query’s profile.

    Dr. Query has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Query.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Query, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Query appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

