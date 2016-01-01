See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Matthew Raley, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Raley, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Raley works at WK Lung Specialists - South in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    WK Lung Specialists - South
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Respiratory Failure
Cough
Overweight
Respiratory Failure
Cough
Overweight

Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Overweight Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Granulomatous Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Matthew Raley, MD

    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1235573361
    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Raley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raley works at WK Lung Specialists - South in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Raley’s profile.

    Dr. Raley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

