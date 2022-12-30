See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Matthew Ranzer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Ranzer, MD

Dr. Matthew Ranzer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Ranzer works at University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ranzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
    1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 355-4300
  2. 2
    820 S Wood St Ste 515CSN, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-9313
  3. 3
    Ui Health Surgery Center
    1801 W Taylor St Ste 3F, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 355-4300
  4. 4
    University Village Primary & Specialty Care (gastroenterology)
    1309 S Halsted St Ste 240, Chicago, IL 60607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 413-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I am so happy I was referred to Dr. Ranzer. Wonderful doctor, kind, very knowledgeable and the best plastic surgeon!!!! I had bilateral mastectomy back in July 2022 and then bilateral reconstruction done by Dr Ranzer. I am so happy with the outcome. Now I am cancer free with beautiful breasts. Thank you Dr. Ranzer!!!!
    Danuta S. — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Ranzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1083939987
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Ranzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranzer works at University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ranzer’s profile.

    Dr. Ranzer has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

