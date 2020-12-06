Overview of Dr. Matthew Rappe, MD

Dr. Matthew Rappe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Rappe works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.