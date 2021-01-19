Dr. Matthew Redd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Redd, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Redd, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED|Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.
Utah Digestive Health Institute - Davis Hospital/Layton Office2132 N Robins Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5870Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Utah Digestive Health Institute - Ridgeline Endoscopy Center6028 S Ridgeline Dr Ste 201, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- West Valley Medical Center
Dr. Redd has been my dr for 3 years. Never had a bad experience in that entire time. The entire staff are rockstars and so friendly. With their help I'm finally back on my feet and healthy again. Dr. Redd especially has been beyond amazing and the best health partner through my Crohn's journey.
About Dr. Matthew Redd, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University Missouri: Kansas City
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED|Midwestern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
