Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- KS
- Wichita
- Dr. Matthew Reed, MD
Dr. Matthew Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Reed, MD
Dr. Matthew Reed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Mcpherson Hospital, Nmc Health, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas Nephrology1035 N Emporia Ave Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-7285
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Nmc Health
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Kidney Transplant Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Renal Scan
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemodialysis
- View other providers who treat Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Renal Osteodystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Small Kidney
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Kidney
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
Dr. Reed treated my father for a kidney ailment. This gentleman had no idea that he would find severe depression in my father. My father is 81 and he is the happiest he has been since my mother died because Dr. Reid was able to sit and talk with my father and found out the symptoms of depression and prescribed accordingly. My dad is happier than ever and I can't thank Dr. Reed enough! A lot of doctors call it quits after they're done diagnosing normal symptoms. Dr. Reed went above and beyond by continuing to engage with an elderly man. He has truly changed my father's outlook on life and I cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Matthew Reed, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306966965
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Gout, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.