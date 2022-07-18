Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.
Dr. Reedy works at
Locations
Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 375-3786Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt Dr. Reedy was extremely thorough he took his time to make sure my full body exam was done correct . Very likable bedside manner .
About Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1346635406
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center, Chief Fellow
- Summa Akron City Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Dermatology
Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reedy works at
Dr. Reedy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
391 patients have reviewed Dr. Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.