Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (391)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.

Dr. Reedy works at Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center in Medina, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH, Brunswick, OH and Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center
    5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center
    300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-0569
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center
    128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3786
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Akron City Hospital
  • Wooster Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 391 ratings
    Patient Ratings (391)
    5 Star
    (369)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I felt Dr. Reedy was extremely thorough he took his time to make sure my full body exam was done correct . Very likable bedside manner .
    Joseph Thesing — Jul 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Reedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346635406
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Medical Center, Chief Fellow
    Internship
    • Summa Akron City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
