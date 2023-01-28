Overview of Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM

Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Reiner works at ProMedica Physicians Podiatry in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH and Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.