Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM
Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Dr. Reiner works at
Dr. Reiner's Office Locations
-
1
Promedica Physicians Podiatry Hauser & Witt4888 WHITEFORD RD, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 885-5563Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Defiance Orthopaedic Center1252 Ralston Ave Ste 302, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 783-6996
-
3
ProMedica Baypark Hospital Office2801 Bay Park Dr # 202, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 885-5563
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Preferred Health Systems
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiner?
He’s an amazing podiatrist!! Very knowledgeable about feet and how to deal with pain.
About Dr. Matthew Reiner, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1134569734
Education & Certifications
- Northern Ohio Foot and Ankle Foundation|Orthopedic Associates of Lake County
- St Vincent Charity Medical Center|St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiner works at
Dr. Reiner has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.