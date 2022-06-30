Overview of Dr. Matthew Ricks, DO

Dr. Matthew Ricks, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Ricks works at Darin M. Minkin Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.