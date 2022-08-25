Overview

Dr. Matthew Riffle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Riffle works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO with other offices in Dexter, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.