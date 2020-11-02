Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD
Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Headache Program520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so ecstatic after my first visit with Dr. Robbins. As a person suffering from migraines and headaches all the time, I have seen a few neurologists, and they were good. However, Dr. Robbins was exceptional and impressive. Why? He spent almost all the 1-hour visit asking me all types of questions, not only about the headaches itself but other parts of my body that I'm sure have a direct or indirect influence on the headaches. I felt he didn't leave any stone unturned. Additionally, when he explained the issue and the proposed treatment, he was very clear and organized. He gave me three different options and explained the pros and cons of each one. But what made me so impressed by him is the language he used. For example, he said, "you deserve to have ....". It might be a trivial thing to others, but for someone like me with chronic conditions who are used to hearing things like "you have to live with it, it is what it is, its the stress.. etc" it made a huge difference.
About Dr. Matthew Robbins, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902060668
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.