Overview of Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD

Dr. Matthew Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Hss Asc of Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.