Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD
Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
-
1
Alpine Ear Nose and Throat3820 Grant Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 593-1177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alpine Ear Nose and Throat1120 E Elizabeth St, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 221-1177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
I had right thyroidectomy march16, 2022. A month later I feel great & incision is barely visible. Matt listened to my concerns & addressed them. He took time to assess my anxiety as we looked at the possibility of finding cancer. I felt heard & seen & that my transparency would enhance my healing. I have never felt so included in the process, that my emotions were important & that voicing them & clarifying them was integral to determine my care.
About Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245208214
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Wittenberg University, Springfield, Oh
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.