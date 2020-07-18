Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD
Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
-
1
Appledore Neurology Associates330 Borthwick Ave Ste 107, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 570-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
Both my husband and I had appointments with Dr. Robertson, one right after the other, which Dr. Robertson purposefully arranged for our convenience. Each time we've seen him, we find Dr.Robertson to be a very pleasant person, and most importantly, a very knowledgeable physician. We would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1245474360
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.