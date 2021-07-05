Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. Matthew Robertson is an absolute rock star, doing God's work in Jacksonville, Florida every day. A cancer diagnosis can be quite terrifying, but his confidence was contagious, and I felt all the fear and anxiety disappear the moment that I met him. He fit me in to his surgical schedule on a day that he was not even scheduled to be operating. I am so grateful to him for removing that Stage 1a from my body without delay, without drama, without question. A few hours later, I was (almost) better than ever! Dr. Robertson is a compassionate, precise and super-talented man, who still manages to share a deep smile, a hearty laugh and a twinkle in his eye when he stops by the check post-op. "There's nothing but good news - everything went great!" Woooo - hoooo! Clearly, he loves his work, and we patients love Dr. Robertson! I hope that he makes it to Burning Man .... a bucket list item that I think he'll really enjoy! ~ Lori Robins (4 weeks post op and feeling fantastic!
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robertson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.