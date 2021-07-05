See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD

Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Robertson works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecologic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689622284
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robertson works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Robertson’s profile.

Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

