Overview of Dr. Matthew Robin, DO

Dr. Matthew Robin, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Robin works at Brightland Health in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.