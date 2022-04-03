Dr. Matthew Robin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Robin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Robin, DO
Dr. Matthew Robin, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro University
College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Robin works at
Dr. Robin's Office Locations
-
1
Brightland Health800 W Diversey Pkwy Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (312) 796-7121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robin?
I highly recommend Dr. Robin. I tell everyone about him.
About Dr. Matthew Robin, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1447499470
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robin works at
Dr. Robin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Robin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.