Dr. Matthew Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Rogers, MD
Dr. Matthew Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
-
1
Downtown Clinic1303 McCullough Ave Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 474-7020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
INCREDIBLE ATTENTION... VERY PROFESSIONAL... FIXED ME QUICK. GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER.... PERSONAL FOLLOW UP... KNOWS HIS STUFF... NO DOUBT
About Dr. Matthew Rogers, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427376748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.