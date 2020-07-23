See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Matthew Roman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Roman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Roman, MD

Dr. Matthew Roman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with UPMC Mercy

Dr. Roman works at Nature's Way Medicine in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adib Chaaya, MD
Dr. Adib Chaaya, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Emily Sussman, DO
Dr. Emily Sussman, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Penberthy, MD
Dr. Katherine Penberthy, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Roman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nature's Way Medicine HQ
    1224 N KING ST, Wilmington, DE 19801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 420-3627

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Chronic Back Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Chronic Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?

Jul 23, 2020
He is the best!
B McG — Jul 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Roman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Roman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roman to family and friends

Dr. Roman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Roman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Roman, MD.

About Dr. Matthew Roman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558649061
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UPMC Mercy
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roman works at Nature's Way Medicine in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Roman’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Matthew Roman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.