Dr. Matthew Romano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Romano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Romano, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Romano works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5864, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
-
2
Cardiac Surgery1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5864, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romano?
About Dr. Matthew Romano, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346350402
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romano works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.