Dr. Matthew Romans, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Romans, MD

Dr. Matthew Romans, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Romans works at Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery Associates A Medical Corp.
    1260 S Main St Ste 201, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-2746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2022
    My experience was excellent, he performed a mayor surgery on me related to breast cancer. I was pleased with the results. Today I went back to him to get a consultation for a surgery that I need. I trust him with my health.
    Rocio Silva — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Romans, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013999499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Romans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romans works at Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Romans’s profile.

    Dr. Romans has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Romans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

