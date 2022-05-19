Overview of Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD

Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Rontal works at Rontal Akervall Clinic in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.