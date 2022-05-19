Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rontal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD
Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Rontal's Office Locations
Rontal Clinic PC28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 737-4030
Eastwood Clinics30701 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 737-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait in waiting room Efficient staff Clean environment Felt comfortable and confident with examination. Took care of my immediate concern on first visit. Staff called me with a cancellation to see doctor sooner. Doctor gave me hope for recovery
About Dr. Matthew Rontal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114946704
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rontal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rontal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rontal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rontal has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rontal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rontal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rontal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rontal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rontal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.