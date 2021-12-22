Overview of Dr. Matthew Rubacha, MD

Dr. Matthew Rubacha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK.



Dr. Rubacha works at Office in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.