Dr. Matthew Rudy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Rudy, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Rudy, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Rudy works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudy?
Dr. Rudy took the time to review my tests with me and explain what they meant in a way I could understand. He checked on me multiple times throughout my stay in the emergency room and made sure I had followup with my doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Rudy, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609197961
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rudy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.