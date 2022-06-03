Dr. Matthew Rupert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Rupert, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Rupert, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Rupert works at
Locations
Vertex Spine and Pain Professional Limited Liability Company100 Covey Dr Ste 103, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 550-8500
Mckenzie Medical Center1720 E Reelfoot Ave Ste 200, Union City, TN 38261 Directions (731) 507-0272
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr Rupert , he’s has help me so much, and listens
About Dr. Matthew Rupert, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124012950
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupert works at
Dr. Rupert has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.