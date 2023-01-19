Overview of Dr. Matthew Russo, MD

Dr. Matthew Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.