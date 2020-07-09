Dr. Matthew Ryan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ryan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Ryan, DO
Dr. Matthew Ryan, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
I have gone to Dr Ryan to treat major back pain for several years.
About Dr. Matthew Ryan, DO
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831498393
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Stanford
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.