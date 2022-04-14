Overview of Dr. Matthew Salzberg, MD

Dr. Matthew Salzberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Salzberg works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.