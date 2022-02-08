Dr. Matthew Salzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Salzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Salzler, MD
Dr. Matthew Salzler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Salzler works at
Dr. Salzler's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-3369WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had shoulder surgery done on me by Dr Salzler. His prognosis both pre and post surgery were spot on. He and his associates provided ample time with me both pre and post surgery to address any concerns I may have had. The day of surgery at Tufts went like clockwork, no drama at all.
About Dr. Matthew Salzler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Harvard Combined Program
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
