Dr. Sand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Sand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Sand, MD
Dr. Matthew Sand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Sand's Office Locations
Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My fiancé saw Dr. Sand on multiple occasions and he received excellent care each time. His visits concerned everything from kidney stones to having a stent installed. Dr. Sand listened, explained, and gave his best estimate of what to expect. Although he is very busy, he took extra time whenever a problem or unexpected complications arose.
About Dr. Matthew Sand, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679779664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sand has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sand.
