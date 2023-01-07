See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dickson, TN
Dr. Matthew Sarb, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (27)
Dickson, TN
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Sarb, DO

Dr. Matthew Sarb, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Sarb works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dickson Medical Associates
    127 Crestview Park Dr Ste 204, Dickson, TN 37055 (615) 703-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Femur Fracture
Hip Fracture
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck
Bunion Surgery
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Fractures
Compound Fracture
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Distal Radius Fracture
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Sprain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fractured Lower Leg
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Hand Tendon Repair
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Arthritis
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Dislocation
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Flexor Strain
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Impingement
Hip Injury
Hip Muscle Strain
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Knee Arthritis
Knee Deformity
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Tendinitis
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteosarcoma
Partial Knee Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Replacement
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Sternum Fracture
Stress Fracture
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Matthew Sarb, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407045230
    Education & Certifications

    • Broward General Medical Center
    • Doctors Hospital - Columbus, OH
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Sarb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarb works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sarb’s profile.

    Dr. Sarb has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

